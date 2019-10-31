Power Plays: 50 Cent And Naturi Naughton Greet Congressional Leaders At Series Mid-Season Screening

50 Cent And Naturi Naughton Greet Congressional Leaders At “Power” Mid-Season Screening

Last night, STARZ hosted an intimate reception and advance screening of the “Power” mid-season finale at the Motion Picture Association’s theater in Washington D.C. In attendance was executive producer and arguably world’s greatest social media troll, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, current TV’s most notorious trap queen Naturi Naughton, Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch and congressional leaders Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay (D-MO), Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI), Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-CA) as well as Derrick Johnson (President & CEO, NAACP) and John Burns (Co-Founder, Icon Talks). Check out photos from this mogul talk moment by hitting the flip!