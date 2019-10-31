The Breakfast Club: Beto O’Rourke Talks Gun Control, Reparations, Polling Issues & More [Video]

Beto O’Rourke Stops By The Breakfast Club To Talk About Running For President

Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke stopped by The Breakfast Club this week to talk to Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee.

While he was on the show, O’Rourke was hit with some hard questions, including addressing his gun control policies, his thoughts on reparations, why he isn’t doing so good in the polls right now, and the current issues with our polling process and voter suppression throughout America.

Check out the full interview down below to see what Beto has to say: