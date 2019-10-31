Headline Heat Halloween Edition

Oddly enough, it seems like the older we get, the more lit Halloween becomes. There once was a time when we were too cool to dress up — but nowadays, you’re a total outcast if you don’t. Usually, we’ll have celebrity guests stop by to chat with us about some of the wildest and most vicious headlines BOSSIP has written about them in a series we like to call “Headline Heat”.

But on today’s special Halloween edition, everyone from Day 26 to Mick Munday to J. Holiday shared with us some of their most wicked Halloween memories, moments and pranks. Have you ever tried any of these?

Check out the video above to see what the stars had to say. Oh, and Happy Halloween.