“Love & Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive: The Comeback Group Meets Up To Decide Whether To Continue [VIDEO]

Melody And Martell Present A United Front At The Comeback Group Meeting

Happy Friday! We’re just a day away from another episode of OWN’s hit series “Love & Marriage: Huntsville”. We’ve got an exclusive clip for you to preview! Melody and Martell have been at odds all season, but in this clip you’ll see them getting on the same page. Check it out below:

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

While Melody tries to reinvent her look, Martell reconnects with his father. Marsau and his mother-in-law lock horns. Kimmy hosts a charity event with The Comeback Group, which is becoming derailed by Martell and Melody’s marital problems

Episode: It’s a Wanda-ful Life airs Saturday, November 2 (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT) on OWN