Keep Your Charging Cable From Fraying With This Protector

Whether you want to accept it or not, your charging cable breaking is a certainty and not merely a possibility (boo!) Just think about the number of cords you’ve owned over the years. After a while, they’re just going to start falling apart, and you’ve accepted this as a reality (and have already made a mental note to order a new one.) And while there’s no surefire way to keep them from breaking, you can save yourself the headache (and dollars) and try to prolong their life.

The Flexible Silicone Cable Protector can offer your wires the protection they need. Tear-proof and extremely durable, this protector ensures that your cable is secure at all times. It can accommodate charging wires — at least the round ones — for most smartphones, laptops, USB-powered devices, and more.

Installing it is a no-brainer, too. All you have to do is wrap it around your choice of cord and make sure that the cable end is covered to avoid slip. That way, you can drastically reduce the risk of damage.

Normally $18.99, you can cop a 24-pack of the Flexible Silicone Cable Protector on sale now for $8.99. That ought to cover your entire tech collection, no?

Flexible Silicone Cable Protector 24-Piece Set – $8.99 See Deal

