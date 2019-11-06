These Chic, Timeless Earrings Can Complement Any Outfit

Jewelry can often make or break any outfit. Ask any fashion guru, and they’ll tell you all about the transformational power of accessories — statement pieces especially. Colorful arm candy can complement a basic white tee, while an eye-popping necklace can make any LBD look like a million bucks. For everyday use, though, attention-grabbing jewelry won’t fly. In fact, it’s better to have something more low-key that you can pair with anything you choose to wear.

Take Golden NYC Jewelry’s Mesh Twist Knot Stud Earrings, for example. They’re unique in the sense that they’re worthy of a double-take, but won’t overpower your entire outfit. Thanks to their chic and timeless design, they can complete any look you put together. They’re made of 18k gold plating with butterfly backing to stay put all day, and they’re lightweight enough for prolonged use. They’re even hypoallergenic, safe on the skin, and guaranteed to retain their color and shine. The only problem you’ll have is not wanting to take them off.

Usually retailing for $99.99, you can get a pair now for only $9.99.

Mesh Twist Knot Stud Earrings – $9.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.