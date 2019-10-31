The Vince Staples Show: Ray J Gives Vince Some Sound Business (And Relationship) Advice In ‘Episode 02: Sheet Music’ [Video]

Things Get Real In Episode 2 Of The Vince Staples Show

After months of anticipation, the second episode of The Vince Staples Show is finally out and it was more than worth the wait.

It’s quite possible that no one else on earth (or at least in the music industry) loves and respects Ray J more than Vince, so his unexpected cameo/RayCon commercial in the middle of the episode was quite the treat for both viewers and the rapper.

In this episode, Staples gets caught slippin’ while knocked out in the back of his side-chick’s Instagram picture, which leads to an Oscar-worthy leap out of his window once his actual girlfriend pulls up with some questions. This leads to the rapper seeking shelter at one of Ray J’s properties, where he receives some sound advice: “Next time you get into it with your girl, start a business.”

Check out the full episode down below to see everything go down for yourself. We truly don’t deserve Vince Staples, but we sure are glad he’s here.