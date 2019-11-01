Winners! The Absolute BEST Halloween Costumes Of 2019

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 28

Best Halloween Costumes Of 2019 (So Far)

Halloween 2019 gave us some of the funniest, craziest and spookiest costumes (from regular shmegular people, celebs, babies and pets) that sparked hilarious chaos across the whole entire internet.

And yes, we compiled the best of them all for your viewing pleasure.

Hit the flip for the absolute BEST Halloween costumes of 2019 (SO FAR).

    View this post on Instagram

    Choose your fighter

    A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

    View this post on Instagram

    The Jacksons 🎤

    A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

