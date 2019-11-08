Make Your Holiday Season More Exciting With This 25-Piece Jewelry Advent Calendar

Remember how much more exciting the holiday season was when you were a kid? Nothing beat the thrill of tearing into an advent calendar every day during the month of December. They make waiting for Christmas so much bearable, as you have little treats to look forward to opening as you count down to the big day. Now that you’re grown, it’s probably been a while since you’ve enjoyed advent calendars — but we’re here to change that.

The 25-Piece Jewelry Advent Calendar with Swarovski Crystals is an extra large — and extra special — advent calendar that offers goodies so much more exciting than candy. It has 24 individual pockets, each one containing a piece of jewelry that you can wear to your string of holiday parties. Expect to get a variety of earrings, bracelets, charms, and necklaces. Even better, some of them feature Swarovski crystals! From the 1st to the 24th of December, each piece of jewelry you get can definitely add a festive touch to your outfit for the given day.

Usually retailing for $179.99, the 25-Piece Jewelry Advent Calendar is now on sale for only $49.99.

25-Piece Jewelry Advent Calendar with Swarovski Crystals – $49.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.