Boo, Friend! Megan Thee Stallion Keeps Her Scary Steak Alive With ‘Hottieween’ Episode 3 “Hot Girl S#!t” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Megan Thee Stallion Releases ‘Hottieween’ Episode 3: “Hot Girl Sh*t”
Megan Thee Stallion is really trying to win a Webbie Award for her spook-tacular YouTube Halloween series Hottieween.
The Teyana Taylor-directed viral scare show stars Dave East and today we get episode three and you’ll definitely want to see what happens this time…
Press play down bottom.
Oh, bish!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.