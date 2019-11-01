Boo, Friend! Megan Thee Stallion Keeps Her Scary Steak Alive With ‘Hottieween’ Episode 3 “Hot Girl S#!t” [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Releases ‘Hottieween’ Episode 3: “Hot Girl Sh*t”

Megan Thee Stallion is really trying to win a Webbie Award for her spook-tacular YouTube Halloween series Hottieween.

The Teyana Taylor-directed viral scare show stars Dave East and today we get episode three and you’ll definitely want to see what happens this time…

Press play down bottom.

Oh, bish!