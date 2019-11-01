No Chill: The Greatest, Shadiest, Caked Out Celebrity’s Costumes From Halloween 2019

- By Bossip Staff
You know how Halloween works? Celebrities come out spending all the money and resources they can to come out looking as dope as possible. They either put their bawdies on blast, show how creative they can be or pay homage to their own favorite celebrities.

These are always extremely fun and intricate costumes that we absolutely love.

Everyone from Cardi B to Swae Lee, Kim Kardashian and LeBron James put their best feet forward.

Enjoy…

    View this post on Instagram

    LA MALEFICIENT 🖤

    A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

    View this post on Instagram

    🕷

    A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Not planned.

    A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

