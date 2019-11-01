Now KISS! Teyana Taylor And Kehlani Get Cozy In Their Lascivious New Visual For “Morning” [Video]

Teyana Taylor And Kehlani Get Together For A Seriously Sensual Visual

Teyana Taylor is starting November off right by not only dropping some new music, but also unleashing a new music video.

The G.O.O.D. Music songstress tapped Kehlani for “Morning,” which finds the two women cozying up in a darkroom before taking their soiree to the pool. The whole visual features a lot of slow movements and silky lingerie shots, perfectly showcasing just how sensual their new song is.

Check out the music video down below to see Kehlani and Teyana Taylor in action: