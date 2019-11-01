“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Puppy Puts Pressure On Amber To Give Vince A Chance [VIDEO]

Amber Admits Her “Job” Wad To Marry Vince

Happy Friday! A brand new episode of “Love After Lockup” airs tonight and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. This time Amber is in the hot seat as Puppy puts the pressure on for her to stick with their plan when it comes to Vince. Check it out below:

Wow. We been feeling sorry for Vince pretty much since the beginning but how do you feel about this situation?

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Lacey awaits fiancé John’s release, but a new lover threatens all. Amber reveals Puppy’s secret plan. Tony begs Angela for a second chance. Glorietta shops for a wedding dress while Alex has a sneaky rendezvous. Daniel cons mom.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP – “LOVE OR CON?” – Airs Friday, November 1st at 9/8C