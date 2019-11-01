Rihanna’s FENTY Brand Launches A Cameo Collection Featuring Bangin’ Bantu Knotted Beauties

Rihanna’s FENTY Label First Jewelry Offering Will Be A Cameo Collection Of Black Beauties

Earlier this week RihRih’s Fenty brand announced plans to launch a new cameo collection this week celebrating a new standard of beauty.

Introducing …The Cameo collection. Made of rings, pendants and pair of earrings, the collection celebrates new standards of beauty through ancient craft of cameo jewelry.

More than a sisterhood, #FENTY is a coming together of powerful women. The Cameo collection is here presented through the lens of Nigerian-raised, Yorkshire based photographer @ruthossaistudio and hair stylist @issacvpoleon in a series of family portraits.

RihRh’s Fenty website offers up more details on the collection:

Cameos have found their place as prized, meaningful works of art, from Ancient times through to the Renaissance and Neo-classical periods, and beyond. They’ve elevated universal tales of love, loss and magic, to portraits and mythical figures. FENTY owns the myth, honoring a new, contemporary heroine. Oval-shaped, embellished with pearls and Swarovski® crystals, the luxuriously embossed jewel frames the profile of a singular, young, black woman. Shot by Nigerian photographer, Ruth Ossai, the Cameo campaign iconizes its all-female cast who wear the emblem with pride. Ruth’s vibrant backdrops layer frames of beauty.

The jewelry on the site ranges from $340 for rings, to $410 for cameo and brooches and $530 for earrings. Beautiful right. We absolutely love these.