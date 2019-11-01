What Breakup?! Megan Thee Stallion Spotted Money Bagg Booed Up At Her Hottieween ATL Party

Megan Thee Stallion Still Dating Money Bagg Yo

Despite rumors that they broke up because of an alleged stripper scandal, Money Bagg Yo and Megan Thee Stallion are still very much so dating. Earlier this week rumors swirled that Megan and her Memphis bae split after he allegedly got a stripper pregnant with his 8th child.

Bagg debunked the rumor himself however on social media…

“All the money in da world can’t control all of these rumors,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “Ain’t no stripper in da world dat can say they f*ck wit me or having my baby. Stop wit da Capp!”

Still–that didn’t stop people from speculating that the couple called it quits. Not only that, Meg was spotted celebrating Halloween with her friend Trey Songz, who previously made sexual innuendos about the Houston hot girl.

Both of these things and a FAKE Snapchat seemingly from Yo announcing the couple’s split lead to pesky rumors that they were indeed a wrap—but that’s just not true.

Bossip spotted both Megan and Moneybagg at Megan’s private Hottieween party in Atlanta. Megan dressed as Lola Bunny from Space Jam and Bagg went as…….himself.

Are you surprised that everyone’s favorite hot girl is still coupled up with Money Bagg Yo???