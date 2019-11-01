Housewives BYKE! Eva Marcille Says A Season 12 “Snake” Severely Fractured Friendships Among RHOA Cast

Eva Marcille Reveals “Crazy Newcomer” And “Snake” Wreaked Havoc On Season 12 Of “Real Housewives Of Atlanta”

Season 12 of “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” kicks off this Sunday and returning peach holder Eva Marcille says viewers are in for some serious DRAMA.

“There’s a lot more that you haven’t seen,” Eva Marcille told TooFab after being asked about the explosive trailer for the upcoming season. “It doesn’t even touch the tip of the iceberg.”

Eva reveals there is a “crazy” newcomer who comes in as a friend of a series regular. Eva’s seen in the trailer calling this guest “crazy” in the trailer, but she would not reveal the name of the woman she was speaking about.

Marcille did tell Too Fab that this person “kicks up so much dust this season. Oh, my God! It is absolutely amazing how much drama she creates. I knew from the start when I first met her that she was crazy. And she displays her craziness for everyone to confirm.”

Who do you think it could be? Obviously not Marlo or Shamea or Yovanna — since they’ve all been on the show before.

Unfortunately — this crazy newcomer wasn’t the only troublemaker among the group.

“There’s definitely a snake in the group, and a lot of this season you see us trying to figure out who the snake is,” she explained. “And it’s like so unassuming and kind of catches you off guard. Literally no one expected it. At some point, you’ll find out who it is, but you couldn’t guess it. They just created so much discord between the girls, and different relationships and friendships were severely fractured from this snake.” “We spend the better part of the season trying to figure out and realize who the snake really was,” she added. “And it’s a snake, so unless the grass is cut low, the snakes won’t show. You don’t know who it is because there’s so many people involved. Oh, my gosh. It’s crazy.”

We’re hearing that this “snake” may be Yovanna. Guess we’ll find out soon enough though riiiiight?! One person who we know it’s NOT is Kenya Moore, because despite Moore’s tendency to rub most of the ‘wives the wrong way, Marcille actually said that wasn’t the case for her.

“I wouldn’t say I had reservations, but I was warned about what to expect, and I was pleasantly surprised, I must say,” she revealed. “I don’t know if it’s because she’s a mom or what it is. I mean, don’t get me wrong, we didn’t always see eye-to-eye, and that you will see during the show. We definitely had our share of disagreements and not being on the same page. However, overall as a person — I can’t say the same for absolutely everybody; there are some people where I’m like ‘ugh’ — but when it comes to her, I like Kenya. She’s a good egg. She’s a nice woman. She’s definitely genuine. However you like to slice it, whether you like it or not, is what you’re gonna get.”

And while you may catch a glimpse of Eva having a spat with Kenya during the trailer, Marcille said she “went at it with just about everybody!”

“I was pregnant this season, so I was sober and I couldn’t have a cocktail,” she explained. “And these women, as much fun as they are, they are absolutely annoying. And so I found myself laughing and yelling all in the same day.”

