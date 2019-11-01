Boo! Bash: 80s Rocker Mariah Carey & Other Celebs Attend Star-Studded #HeidiKlumHalloween Party

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11

Heidi Klum

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party p / Getty

Star-Studded #HeidiKlumHalloween Party

Heidi Klum did it again. The undisputed Queen of Halloween took things to a new level last night with an especially eccentric costume and a star-studded bash. This was Heidi’s 20th annual party and it was presented by Amazon Prime Video and SVEDKA Vodka and held at Cathédrale Restaurant at Moxy East Village New York.

The supermodel wore full-body prosthetics which took nearly 13 hours to put together and came dressed as an alien experiment complete with exposed insides, metal tubing and spikes.

Heidi Klum

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Dubbed the East Coast’s most-anticipated Halloween even, Heidi’s party included a DJ set by Questlove and signature cocktails by SVEDKA Vodka including, “Till Death Do Us Party” in a poison bottle, “Just My Blood Type” in a blood bag and a boozy pumpkin spice “Unmask Your Own Spirit.”

Attendees included an 80s rocker Mariah Carey, Heidi’s husband, a mauled astronaut Tom Kaulitz, Slick Rick, Ice T & Coco.

Heidi Klum

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Heidi Klum

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Heidi Klum

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Heidi Klum

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

#HeidiKlumHalloween, #HeidiKlumHalloween2019

@HeidiKlum

@cathedralenewyork

@amazonprimevideo; @SVEDKAVodka

More photos on the flip.

Models  Anok Yai and Duckie Thot posed with Heidi.

 

Heidi Klum

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Heidi Klum

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Heidi Klum

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Heidi Klum

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Heidi Klum

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Heidi Klum

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Heidi Klum

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Heidi Klum

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Heidi Klum

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Heidi Klum

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Heidi Klum

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Heidi Klum

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party p / Getty

Heidi Klum

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Heidi Klum

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Model Halima Aden STUNNED as Maleficent.

Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

    Continue Slideshow

    Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

    Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

    Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

    Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

    Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

    Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

    Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

    Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

    Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

    Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

    Kim Kardashian Halloween Birthday Bash At LIV Nightclub

    Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

    Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

    Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

    Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

    Source: Getty Images for Heidi Klum/Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party / Getty

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011
    Categories: Multi, News, Seen on the Scene

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.