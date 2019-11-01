Boo! Bash: 80s Rocker Mariah Carey & Other Celebs Attend Star-Studded #HeidiKlumHalloween Party

Star-Studded #HeidiKlumHalloween Party

Heidi Klum did it again. The undisputed Queen of Halloween took things to a new level last night with an especially eccentric costume and a star-studded bash. This was Heidi’s 20th annual party and it was presented by Amazon Prime Video and SVEDKA Vodka and held at Cathédrale Restaurant at Moxy East Village New York.

The supermodel wore full-body prosthetics which took nearly 13 hours to put together and came dressed as an alien experiment complete with exposed insides, metal tubing and spikes.

Dubbed the East Coast’s most-anticipated Halloween even, Heidi’s party included a DJ set by Questlove and signature cocktails by SVEDKA Vodka including, “Till Death Do Us Party” in a poison bottle, “Just My Blood Type” in a blood bag and a boozy pumpkin spice “Unmask Your Own Spirit.”

Attendees included an 80s rocker Mariah Carey, Heidi’s husband, a mauled astronaut Tom Kaulitz, Slick Rick, Ice T & Coco.

#HeidiKlumHalloween, #HeidiKlumHalloween2019

@HeidiKlum

@cathedralenewyork

@amazonprimevideo; @SVEDKAVodka

More photos on the flip.