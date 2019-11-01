BOSSIPSounds Syleena Johnson’s 10th Album WOMAN Available For Pre-Order

Syleena Johnson Releasing 10th Album “Woman”

GRAMMY-nominated songstress/daytime TV host Syleena Johnson is preparing to release a new project. The “Sister Circle” star is announcing that her WOMAN album is available for pre-order on all streaming platforms and she couldn’t be more excited.

The news comes after an announcement that she recently signed to Entertainment One Nashville. Syleena’s new WOMAN album empowers and calls all women to stand up for themselves and to be bold, brave and fearless, so much so, that Syleena’s declaring 2019 as the “Year of the Woman.”

“I am so excited that the ‘Woman’ album has found a new home with Entertainment One. Thank you to Gina Miller for believing in me and Entertainment One for helping me bring this project to life. Galatians 6:9 says, ‘Do not grow weary in well-doing, for in due season you shall reap what you sow, if you faint not.’ I thank God for this season. The season of the Woman.”

This will not only be Syleena’s 10th album, this is her first album since 2014 and she’s hopeful that it will “empower and inspire.”

“My last chapter album came out in 2014, Chapter 6: Couples Therapy. Today, I announce I’m dropping the chapters. This album is simply called, WOMAN,” wrote Syleena on Instagram.

“It speaks to the woman’s heart ♥️ but invites the man in to listen. […] With what woman have to endure in this world, I believe this record will empower and inspire and hopefully change a few perspectives. We ARE in the ERA of the WOMAN, BRACE YOURSELVES💪🏽💪🏽 AVAILABLE ON ALL PLATFORMS 😘”

Syleena also previously dropped a music video for the album’s title track “Woman.”



Congrats Syleena!