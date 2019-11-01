Sicko: Virginia Mother Charged With Murder Of 2-Year Old Son After ‘Butchering And Dismembering’ Him

Mother Charged With Toddler’s Murder

Hampton, Virginia mother Julia Tomlin has been charged with murder after her 2-year old son Noah’s mutilated corpse was found at an industrial site near his home in Buckrow Beach, Virginia. Noah had been missing for six months before his dismembered body was discovered by authorities.

Police say the toddler sustained horrific injuries after having been “tortured” before his death. Prosecutor Anton Bell told reporters that a coroner had to reassemble “partial parts and pieces” of Noah’s body and was able to conclude he had died of two skull fractures. Bell added that the skull fractures found indicated a level of force so severe it was as if the child had fallen several storeys from a building – suggesting the toddler had suffered weeks or months of abuse.

Just before Noah’s body was found in a stream plant back in July, Julia was charged with three counts of felony child neglect in connection with his appearance. Her first court date hasn’t been determined yet.

SMH, rest in peace baby Noah.