For Your Viewing Pleasure: DaBaby Drops A Stunt-tastic Visual For “Off Da Rip” [Video]

DaBaby Releases Music Video For “Off Da Rip”

DaBaby is nothing if not highly entertaining. The Charlotte rapper seems to have an endless supply of energy and he uses it to push his bigger-than-life personality to the forefront of every music video he shoots.

Today we get a visual for “Off Da Rip” which features some very rich hi-jinks in the streets of what appears to be Miami.

Press play down below to have a look at Kirk’s latest.

This guy is good.