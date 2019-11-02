On The Party Scene: BBD, Silk, T.I., Tiny, Monica And More Turn Up At Kenny Burns’ Cassette Costume Party

T.I., Tiny, Ludacris, Monica And More Celebrate Kenny Burns Birthday At Cassette

The Halloween edition of Cassette, Atlanta’s monthly event at Distrikt nightclub, included performances from Silk and BBD as the party host Kenny Burns celebrated his birthday with help from celebrity guests including Ludacris, Monica, T.I., Tiny, Toya Wright and more.

Ludacris came dressed and ready for Ron Burgundy mode, while LeToya Luckett and her hubby Tommicus Walker looked Fresh out of Bel-Air.

Hit the flip for more dope costumes and celebrity cameos from the Thursday night party.