A Lil’ Positivity: Dr. Dre To Be Honored By Grammys For His Legendary Production Work

Grammys Will Honor Dr. Dre for His Production Work

According to Billboard, Dr. Dre will be honored at the 2020 Grammys for some of his legendary production work.

Dre will reportedly receive a tribute from the Producers & Engineers Wing of the Recording Academy on Jan. 22 at Village Studios in Los Angeles before the Grammys ceremony. With a storied career, making classics with the likes of Eminem, 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, and N.W.A, Dre has won a total of six Grammys. Three were for his work as a producer or engineer, while the others were as a rapper.

He not only made history musically, he also raised the bar with some of his business ventures with Beats and Apple Music.

Congrats Dre!