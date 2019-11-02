From App To Festival: Meg Thee Stallion Announced As MyMixtapez Inaugural Festival Headliner

Meg Thee Stallion Announced As MyMixtapez Festival Headliner

MyMixtapez is one of the most downloaded apps in Hip-Hop culture hosting all your favorite and historic mixtapes right at your fingertips. Way before streaming was a major necessity the app was already ahead of the times letting you stream music instead of having to download it to your phone. These days most people don’t even know the storage on phones used to mainly house mp3s that you had to purchase individually. Yes that’s right $1.29 a song for those who never had to experience this era.

Now the app will go beyond just an app and host its first annual festival in Dallas, Texas according to Billboard. The headliner for the occasion will be Texas’ own Megan Thee Stallion.

My Mixtapez was co-founded by brothers Danny, Ricky and Juan Carlos Dueñas, whose parents had migrated to the U.S. from Mexico. Working together, they have built the brand into a number one hip-hop mixtape app for iPhones and Androids with over 100 million downloads to date.

The festival support acts will include Boosie Bad Azz, Money Bagg Yo, Polo G, Nocap & More. The tickets are affordable starting at $50.

The event entitled “The Most Wanted Festival” will take place December 13th at the The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. Interested? Grab your tickets here.