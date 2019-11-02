Former Georgia Cop Sentenced To 12 Years For Killing Naked, Unarmed Anthony Hill

Former Georgia Cop Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison Anthony Hill Death

The former Georgia police officer who killed Anthony Hill has been handed down a sentence. Former Officer Robert “Chip” Olsen was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday for the killing of Hill, a mentally ill, unarmed and naked black man in 2015.

CNN reports that DeKalb County Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson gave Robert “Chip” Olsen a 20-year term, with 12 years to be served in custody. Under the sentence, Olsen is prohibited from working in law enforcement, possessing firearms or profiting from the case.

Prosecutors were hoping for a 25-year sentence with five years probation, but Judge Jackson noted the emotion Olsen had during the trial.

“Many might have thought you were stoic and void of emotion,” the judge told Olsen according to CNN. “From the time opening statements started, I saw the tears that you’ve had. I saw how you replayed March 9, 2015, in your head.”

Mind you Olsen was NOT found guilty of murder, he was found guilty of aggravated assault, making a false statement, and two counts of violation of oath, but acquitted on two felony murder charges.