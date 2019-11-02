How YOU Doin’?! Nicki Minaj Mrs. Pettyily Pulverizes ‘Demonic’ Wendy Williams

Nicki Minaj Mrs. Pettily Slams Wendy Williams Over Talk Show Host’s Comments

Mrs. Petty is well—being petty. Nicki Minaj had yet another episode of “Queen Radio” this week and she SLAMMED Wendy Williams on the show over comments Wendy made about Kenneth Petty.

As previously reported Wendy snarkily said that Nicki married a killer” and a “sex offender” while offering her congratulations on her recent nuptials. Kenneth Petty is

a registered sex offender in New York and reportedly was convicted of attempted rape in 1995. He also served seven years for manslaughter after pleading guilty to the shooting death of a man in 2002.



According to Nicki, Wendy’s comments crossed the line and she ethered the host as “demonic” and vicious” on Queen Radio.

“It’s not about doing your job,” said an angry Onika. “There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with an evil intent in their heart, viciousness. And I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated.” “I didn’t know that in our society, you have to be plagued by your past. I didn’t know that people can’t turn over a new leaf. I didn’t know that your viciousness and evilness was this deep-rooted.”

That’s not all, Nicki also brought up Wendy’s nasty Kevin Hunter split and noted his baby news with Sharina Hudson. According to Nicki, Wendy herself paid for the baby to be delivered considering that Kevin seemingly paid for his alleged mistress’ lifestyle with Wendy’s money.

“When a woman isn’t really being loved at home, the viciousness is a different type,” Nicki said. “So I really wanted to pray for you today, because look at where you are now in your life. Look at what age you are. You’re sat up there being vicious all this time, and paid for that man’s mistress all these years. You paid for her shopping sprees, you paid for her hotels, you probably even paid for her gynecologist bills, you paid to have that baby delivered, hoe.” “How you doin’, stupid?!”

Nicki’s Queen Radio episode also included Nicki calling Wendy “demonic” and telling her to ask for “forgiveness.”

“I know we’re human first, we’re human before we’re celebrities, we’re human before we’re personas. And I know you must have gone through a lot. But you are demonic, and that’s why this stuff unfolded. If I were you, I would go and pray, ask for forgiveness. You can report the news—people do it all the time—without the level of viciousness and trying to play dumb and doing all this nonsense.”

Later gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard stopped by to pray over Nicki’s Barbz.

