Brooklyn Residents Protest By Hopping The Turnstiles After Multiple Instances Of Police Brutality On The Subway

New York City Is Fighting Back Against The New Subway Procedures

Say what you want about New York, but the people there will always fight for what they believe in.

Hundreds of New Yorkers gathered in Downtown Brooklyn on Friday night to protest against the aggressive policing of the subway system. Approximately 1,000 demonstrators marched across the main avenues to protest, according to reports from PIX11. One chant included protestors yelling, “hands off black kids, NYPD,” responding to the recent incidents of police brutality.

Protesters jump turnstiles and occupy Hoyt-Shermerhorn subway station in protest of #NYPD and #MTA after 19 yr old Adrian Napier was held at gun point through the subway cart windows as commuters screamed and ran for cover. by police on Franklin Ave station. #BLM pic.twitter.com/ACUc27PsW7 — @SCOOTERCASTER (@ScooterCasterNY) November 2, 2019

“We see people in poverty increasing every single day, struggling to make ends meet. People working two, three jobs, barely keeping a roof over their head,” one protester told NY1. “And what’s the city’s response? Hire more cops. Beat people up who can’t afford to pay the fare.”

During these protests, no arrests were made, although there were some reported acts of vandalism. These demonstrations occurred just days after videos showing NYPD officers using excessive force on train stations went viral.

One of the videos showed NYPD pointing their guns at a young man who was sitting in a packed subway car. Other passengers flee as the teenager puts his hands up in the air and asks someone to call his mom. A few moments later, a group of officers stormed the car, throwing the teen on the ground and placing him in cuffs–all because he allegedly skipped the MTA’s $2.75 fare.

Hundreds of ppl are marching through the streets in Brooklyn right now against the NYPD’s treatment of black kids on the subway pic.twitter.com/CendPEwaWO — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) November 1, 2019

The MTA has been getting even more backlash this week for similar moves against fare evasion, like installing cameras in front of every single turnstile at certain subway stops.