The Countdown Begins: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel Gets A 2022 Release Date

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Is Officially Getting A Sequel

We’ve finally gotten confirmation that our beloved Miles Morales will return to the big screen in 2022.

This week, Sony Pictures blessed us with the announcement of a release date for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel. The 2018 animated film set multiple box office records, grossing $375.5 million worldwide and winning Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards.

With both critical acclaim and an outpouring of fan support, some people have made arguments that this film was the best installment of Spider-Man….ever. So, it’s only right they follow up the greatness with another film, though that stunning animation has to take a while to work on, hence the 2022 release date.

Sony hasn’t divulged any other details about what the Spider-Verse sequel will entail, but luckily for fans of the first, producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are expected to return this time around.

The Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse sequel is set to hit theaters April 8, 2022. Until then, keep your ears peeled for all the conspiracy theories and speculation that’s sure to travel throughout the internet over the next few years.