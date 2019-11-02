Legends Link Up: Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Meet Up With Ceelo Green For A Special Halloween Performance Of “Intentions” [Video]

Big Boi, Sleepy Brown & Ceelo Green Perform On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have been touring the world together for the past couple years, but for their recent Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance, they brought unofficial Outkast member Ceelo Green with them.

The trio stopped by the show to perform their new track, “Intentions,” and all three of them were decked out in full costume for the evening. The special Halloween performance of this smooth track will have you on your feet from start to finish–check it out for yourself down below: