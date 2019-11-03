Hated It! Lamest, Wackest & Tackiest Halloween Costumes Of 2019
- By Bossip Staff
Worst Halloween Costumes Of 2019
We brought you the absolute BEST Halloween costumes of 2019 so it’s only right that we spotlight the absolute WORST of the bunch that stunk up social media while proving YET AGAIN that common sense is extremely rare in 2019.
Peep the lamest, wackest and tackiest Halloween costumes of 2019 on the flip.
