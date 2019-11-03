Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala?

Naomi Campbell, Kiki Layne, Yara Shahidi Among Stunners At LACMA Art + Film Gala

Naomi Campbell came through and SLAYED the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Saturday night in Los Angeles at the museum. The event was sponsored by Gucci, so you know EVERYBODY up in there was dressed to the nines. We were excited to see a gang of our favorites from Black Hollywood on the scene.

Yara Shahidi looked stunning in a yellow pleated gown.

And Kiki Layne’s styling team Wayman & Micah outdid themselves in this kimono style gown… You HAVE to see the detail of her hair though.

We couldn’t leave out our girl Regina King. She gets extra points for the purple braids.

Which of these looks were you feeling most?

Hit the flip for some more of our favorites.