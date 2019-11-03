Over It: Summer Walker Says She’s ‘Done’ With The Music Industry Amid Constant Criticism From Fans

Summer Walker Says She’s Done With The Music Industry

Summer Walker’s debut project “Over It” is the current soundtrack to her life. The songstress announced this weekend that she’s “done” with the industry; “interviews, photoshoots, videos and shows” after she finishes her current “Over It” tour.

Why?

Well because according to Summer’s she’s been harshly criticized by fans who can’t accept her “differences” and think she should participate in a “Miss America bad b*** contest” every day.

This comes after fans went IN on the singer when she revealed that she “hates showers” with a picture of a basin filled with face wash, wipes, a foaming bath product, micellar water, and baby oil gel.

She later clarified that she “hates showers” because she prefers to take baths.

“na fr though I’ve decided y’all don’t deserve me lol I knew from day one I was to real for this shit. y’all can have the music & ima just head out. fuck the interviews, photo shoots, videos, & really the shows too. I’ll finish this tour out tho. I’m just a regular person, nothing more. lol people got this fame shit fucked up. I been me from day one, I’m not bout to start acting different, talking different, treating people different, or looking different. people really expect too much from you. Everyday / everything isn’t a miss America bad bitch contest, & I don’t feel the need to put others down to stay relevant. people really just DISCONNECTED…. hiding behind these apps, these filters, the clothes, the makeup, the hair lol a lot of y’all need to step back & get into yourselves.. from a different perspective. take the same amount of time that you normally do to prepare/improve your physical but apply it to your spirit & become COMFORTABLE with the real you, whoever that may be as long as your not hurting anyone. That same amount of time you take to chase the “bag” try putting that same amount of energy into patience, acceptance, understanding, self awareness, self love but I know no one gives a shit about what I’m saying so yeah. peace love & light ✌🏽😇

Fans have also said that Summer seems uninterested in her interviews and performances—but Summer’s been open about suffering from crippling social anxiety.

That’s not all though, the singer recently went toe to toe with fans over her hair, and that exchange might be contributing to her current feelings.

