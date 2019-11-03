Illinois Buffalo Wild Wings Asked Birthday Party To Move Because Racist “Regular” Didn’t Want Blacks Sitting Nearby
Post About Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings Goes Viral After Customers Are Asked To Move Because Racist Didn’t Want Them Nearby
The ranch is real rancid y’all. A Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings is under intense scrutiny after a group of patrons decided to leave after being asked to move tables because a regular customer didn’t want blacks sitting nearby.
According to Chicago Tribune reports:
Justin Vahl and Marcus Riley said they visited the Buffalo Wild Wings on 75th Street east of Route 59 to celebrate a child’s birthday about 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
He was the first in his group to arrive at the restaurant, Vahl said, and he initially told the host he needed seating for 15 people.
As the staff was setting up the tables, he said he realized he’d miscounted and went to the tables to discuss adding more chairs for three more kids.
Vahl returned to the waiting area, where the host — who Vahl described as a young black man — asked, “What race are you?”
Vahl asked why it mattered.
He said the host explained that one of the restaurant’s regular customers seated nearby “doesn’t want black people sitting near him.”
“I’m not going to let a customer dictate where we sit,” Vahl said, and he told the host to seat the party at the table.
Vahl said a manager then approached the group shortly after speaking with the regular customer and his guest. The manager told Vahl’s group they needed to move because the tables had been reserved by another party of 18.
A reporter from the Naperville Sun called the restaurant after the incident and was told the Naperville location does not take reservations. So… Obviously somebody was LYING.
After multiple managers attempted to get their group to move, Vahl said the six adults in the group opted to go to another restaurant — but that move prompted questions from their children, making the already painful experience even worse.
“I’ve never in my entire life experienced something like. To have my children go through that, it brought me to tears,” Riley said.
SAD AF. This is Trump’s ‘MeriKKKa y’all. Our children aren’t safe.
Justin Vahl’s wife Mary posted about the incident on social media.
Claire Kudlata, coordinator of brand communications, said in an email to the Tribune that Buffalo Wild Wings has zero tolerance for discrimination:
“We take this alleged incident very seriously and are conducting a thorough, internal investigation,” Kudlata said in the email. “We’re in direct communication with the guest to understand their account of what happened and to offer our deepest apologies for any unacceptable behavior.”
Deepest apologies? What the hell is that supposed to do. They’ll be lucky not to be sued.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.