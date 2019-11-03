Illinois Buffalo Wild Wings Asked Birthday Party To Move Because Racist “Regular” Didn’t Want Blacks Sitting Nearby

The ranch is real rancid y’all. A Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings is under intense scrutiny after a group of patrons decided to leave after being asked to move tables because a regular customer didn’t want blacks sitting nearby.

According to Chicago Tribune reports:

Justin Vahl and Marcus Riley said they visited the Buffalo Wild Wings on 75th Street east of Route 59 to celebrate a child’s birthday about 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

He was the first in his group to arrive at the restaurant, Vahl said, and he initially told the host he needed seating for 15 people.

As the staff was setting up the tables, he said he realized he’d miscounted and went to the tables to discuss adding more chairs for three more kids.

Vahl returned to the waiting area, where the host — who Vahl described as a young black man — asked, “What race are you?”

Vahl asked why it mattered.

He said the host explained that one of the restaurant’s regular customers seated nearby “doesn’t want black people sitting near him.”

“I’m not going to let a customer dictate where we sit,” Vahl said, and he told the host to seat the party at the table.

Vahl said a manager then approached the group shortly after speaking with the regular customer and his guest. The manager told Vahl’s group they needed to move because the tables had been reserved by another party of 18.