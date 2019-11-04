Boondocks Told Us: Twitter Goes Insane Over The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Return

Twitter Goes Wild For The Return Of The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich

If you haven’t heard by now, the infamous Popeyes Chicken Sandwich has returned to stores nationwide for #NationalSandwichDay. In the world of marketing, this is a pretty epic strategy that Popeyes used considering that Chick-Fil-A was closed for the occasion and they capitalized in a major way–soaking up all the attention on the faux holiday for themselves.

The news of the sandwich’s return broke earlier in the week and social media couldn’t wait, with some people heading to stores and demanding the sandwich all weekend. Some came up victorious in their efforts, but some ended up having to wait until Sunday just to end up in the middle of heated exchanges between workers and customers.

The madness begins lol Popeyes in Harlem 125th and Lexington pic.twitter.com/3AbjEOxhFZ — LIGHTskin Charles (@hollyandroo) November 3, 2019

With yesterday being the first official day, it’s no surprise that chaos and hilarity were at an all-time high across Twitter timelines. Some social media users reported fights breaking out as early as 11 a.m. and some reported their locations were sold out of the sandwich by 1 p.m.

Whatever the case, the tweets were a gold mine for everyone on the sidelines. Here are some of the best tweets from the occasion: