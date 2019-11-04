Meowatouille: Twitter Braces For Cat Hair Caucasity During Office Potluck Season 2019

I feel like I need to remind everyone that company potluck season is here. Be very mindful… pic.twitter.com/hSbtABWUrj — 💥Bourbon Smash💥 (@butterpuhcahn) October 28, 2019

Twitter Vs. Office Potluck SZN

It’s that wonderful time of year where coworkers you (secretly) hate bring ashy, unseasoned or cat hair-drizzled dishes to share with the office in a hilariously brazen act of domestic terrorism–no, seriously.

Yep, it’s officially ‘eat at your own risk’ month at offices everywhere and people are already bracing themselves for the inevitable cat hair caucasity plaguing workplaces across the nation.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over office potluck season 2019 on the flip.