So Scary: Angie Martinez Reveals She Fractured Her Back In Severe Car Accident

Angie Martinez is recovering from a scary car crash. The legendary radio host revealed on social media that she was in a crash that left her back fractured. While she was skimpy on details, Angie said that “angels” were watching over her and she’s grateful to be alive.

“I’ve always believed in angels and mine was with me the other morning. I was in a severe car accident and sustained a fractured lumbar and shattered vertebrae,” she told her followers.

I’m recovering and will be for some time, but I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to do that,” she added. “Wanted you all to hear it from me first and know that although this is a difficult time, I am in the best spirits possible and determined to be back and better than ever soon! God bless and I deeply appreciate all love & prayers.”