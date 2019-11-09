Enjoy Your Favorite Music The Old School Way With This Record Player

Publish 11/9

If you thought vinyl record players were relics of the past, you couldn’t be more wrong. For the past few years, audiophiles have been pivoting to listening to music the old school way, and a slew of artists are starting to notice the trend. Why do you think the likes of Ariana Grande, Khalid, and Taylor Swift have released vinyl versions of their respective albums? It’s definitely not just for show — they want their fans to listen to their music the way it was meant to be heard.

And if you, too, want to shy away from streaming and enjoy your favorite artists the way your parents did, consider picking up the LuguLake Vinyl Record Player. Now available on sale for over 10% off, it combines the retro aesthetic of the turntable with touches of modern technology.

Capable of playing 7″, 10″, and 12″ vinyl records, it features a belt-driven system to reduce vibrations and deliver superior sound. The built-in sound system adds spin stability and updates the tonearm for accurate tracking, giving you full-fidelity listening experience. And it’s not too shabby to look at, either — it’s designed with an elegant wooden finish, making it an exciting addition to any room.

Ready to spin your heart away? The LuguLake Vinyl Record Player usually retails for $89.99, but you can get it on sale now for only $79.99 — a savings of 11%.

