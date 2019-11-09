Protect Your AirPods With This Elegant Leather Case

Putting a case on your AirPod case seems redundant, but we’ll wager that you would want to outfit the bland case with something more colorful and stylish. And besides, you spent a huge chunk of your paycheck on the purchase of the AirPods and their charging case, so you might as well invest in a protector that will shield them from dirt, scratches, and accidental drops.

If you’re going for a bold yet timeless look, the Jaunter AirPod Case might be up your alley. Made from genuine Ausonia Italian leather, this case is slim, sleek, and sturdy, providing a stylish and durable housing for your favorite listening accessory. It’s shockproof up to 3 feet, shielding your case from inevitable impacts. The patterned leather also provides an anti-slip grip, so you won’t find it gliding from your grasp. Plus, the case works with all AirPods cases, including the wireless charging ones.

It usually retails for $64.99, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for only $44.99. Take your pick from a variety of colors: croco noir, poseidon blue serpent, and lemon yellow grain, among others.

Jaunter AirPod Case – $42.99 See Deal

