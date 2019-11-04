Kandi Reveals Her Surrogate Was Pregnant With Twins, Miscarried One

Kandi Reveals Her Surrogate Miscarried One Of Her Babies

During the RHOA premiere, Kandi revealed some sad news. As previously reported the housewife and Todd Tucker are expecting a baby girl via surrogate.

According to Kandi herself, however, the surrogate she and husband Todd are using was initially pregnant with twins, but one of the embryos was lost.

“We actually was supposed to be having twins, and then one of them didn’t continue,” Burruss explained, adding, “I was sad at first, but then I just had to be grateful that the one made it.”

Sad news, the twin would’ve made Kandi a mother of five. Kandi and Todd already share 3-year-old son Ace, and Kandi is mom to 16-year-old daughter Riley and stepmom to Todd’s daughter Kaela, 22, from past relationships.

Kandi also shared that it’s a bit strange to not go through the pregnancy milestones that her surrogate Shadina is experiencing.

“I just feel like this whole situation is strange,” she confessed. “I don’t get to be excited about the first kick. I don’t get to be excited about, ‘Oh now my baby bump is showing.’ I don’t get to be excited even about my boobs filling up with milk.”

During the show, Kandi’s son Ace seemed befuddled by the surrogate pregnancy and asked his parents if the woman “picked up his little sister from the store.”

We wish Kandi all the best on her growing family, we hear her surrogate is due this month!

What do YOU think about Kandi’s surrogate baby news? We’ll for sure see more during this season of RHOA.