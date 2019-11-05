Queen Bee’s Bae: Lil Kim Proudly Reveals Her Secret Sweetie ‘It’s Beautiful!’

Lil Kim Reveals Her Boyfriend

Unbeknownst to many, Lil Kim’s in a relationship. Although she was seen on VH1’s “Girls Cruise” flirting with Chef Tobias and seemingly being single, Lil Kim has a man and she’s proudly posting him on the gram.

Queen Bee revealed to her fans this week her boyfriend, record label CEO @thegreat_leader, in a post thanking him for buying her a diamond necklace. “It’s beautiful!” said Kim.

The couple hasn’t been as low key as you think, Kim’s man has posted her on his page several times.

Aren’t these two cute?

Prior to going public with her new man Kim dated Mr. Papers, the father of her daughter Royal Reign.

See more of happily coupled up Lil Kim and her boo on the flip.