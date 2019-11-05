Another Messy Co-Worker: J-Boog Accused Of Smashing Omarion’s Mother To B2K Bits

J-Boog Allegedly Had Relations With Omarion’s Mother

Can this man Omarion catch a break?! Sheesh. First, his ‘co-worker’ Lil Fizz and the mother of his kids, Apryl Jones, began a relationship together and now another B2K singer, J-Boog, is accused of being intimate with his mother!

According to The Jasmine Brand, the rumor has sparked of J-Boog tapping Omarion’s mother during a taping for the ‘Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird’ reunion show. Things reportedly popped off when Moniece Slaughter tried to fight Lil Fizz on stage. J-Booj inserted himself into the melee and accusations went flying. Someone revealed that J-Booj had also overstepped boundaries with a woman in O’s life.

Leslie Burell, the mother to the ‘Ice Box’ singer, appeared on ‘LHHH’ in the past and she wasn’t a fan of her son’s baby mama, Apryl Jones. So far we don’t know WHO made the statement that she was intimate with J-Booj, but we’re willing to better our BOSSIP dollars on Moniece for spilling the alleged B2K tea.

Do YOU think there might be truth to this B2K rumor?