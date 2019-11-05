Endgame: Anthony Mackie Secretly Split From His Wife LAST YEAR!

Anthony Mackie Finalized Divorce In 2018

Anthony Mackie definitely learned a thing or two about keeping secrets while filming the ‘Avengers’ series, because the actor kept his divorce from wife Sheletta Chapital quieter than a Marvel plot twist. Mackie wed his childhood sweetheart in 2014 in a low key ceremony and kept it even quieter when the marriage came to a halt. According to TMZ reports, Mackie filed for divorce in late 2017 and finalized things last year.

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ that the split was amicable. The pair have four kids together and have reportedly opted to share joint custody.

Sad news for sure, but Anthony is keeping plenty busy as he’s currently filming “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Are you surprised about this split?