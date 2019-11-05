New Music: Slim Thick Rapper Nyemiah Supreme Gets In Her Bag For ‘Prime’ [Video]

Nyemiah Supreme Releases ‘Prime’ Video

Remember her? Sisterhood Of Hip Hop’s finest is back on the music scene and this time she’s in her prime. Nyemiah Supreme took a break from reality tv to focus on her family and now her music career again. The New York emcee is now a mother to an adorable, blue-eyed baby boy named Dallas.

Dallas has been Nye’s focus but she’s ready to bring home some bacon for the adorable tot…

Last we saw of Nye, she was getting into it with Crime Mob rapper Diamond but the girl still has bars. She just released her single “Prime” and now we have a video for the knocking track to beat our faces to. Hit play to see the official video for “Prime” by Nyemiah Supreme.