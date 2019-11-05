Screwed By The System: 21 Savage’s Career Is Being Compromised As He Waits For Immigration Court Date

21 Savage’s May Have To Wait Years For Immigration Court Date

Not only is 21 Savage facing deportation, but he can’t leave the country–and all of his problems intertwined with immigration are seriously affecting his career.

According to reports from TMZ, 21 is still awaiting a court date following his arrest earlier this year. The rapper was arrested in Atlanta back in February and placed in ICE custody. Even though he entered the U.S. legally back in 2005, Savage’s visa expired, meaning he’s been here illegally for years. He ended up being released after about a week, but the issues that followed his run-in with ICE are really getting in the way of his ability to make money.

The Atlanta native was finally able to get a work permit after waiting for 8 months–which means he can start to work in the United States again. But while he awaits his trial, he’s not allowed to leave the country, which means he’s got a lot of potential touring territory that’s completely out of the question for now.

While waiting on the court system is always known to be a lengthy process, it seems to be even worse when it comes to immigration cases. TMZ reports that immigration courts in ATL are ridiculously overcrowded with hundreds of backlogged cases, with some people getting court dates for as far in the future as 2022. 21 hasn’t even gotten a court date yet, which means he, too could be waiting a few years to find out his fate.