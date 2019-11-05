10th Seed Celebration: Keke Wyatt Has Surprise Winter Wonderland Baby Shower [Photos]
Issa baby celebration! It’s almost time for Keke Wyatt and her hubby Zackariah David to welcome their first child together and Keke’s 10th so friends surprised them with a baby shower. We know from the blue Winter Wonderland theme that KeKe is expecting a baby boy.
Last November, Keke married Zakariah David, just a few months after giving birth to her 9th child with her ex-husband. Keke’s tribe are excited for her growing family, she says they surprised her with a shower for the baby boy.
My manager @draecrenshaw tells me I’m getting honored at an event but I walk into a Surprise Baby Shower🤗 WOW… THANK U To everyone involved.
My manager @draecrenshaw tells me I’m getting honored at a event but I walk into a Surprise Baby Shower🤗 WOW… THANK U To everyone involved. ❤️ >Fwd: Over the weekend the “Vocal Queen” “R&B divas star KeKe Wyatt and her husband Zackariah were "surprised" with a winter wonderland baby shower to celebrate the birth of the 10th child. Hosted by the reality star’s friend @freddyoart and decorated by @aottevents coordinated by Erin Jackson. Karaoke host included @moskatolife & @januaryrobinson Cake by : @brownsugardesserts @eg_jack @toytoy334 @photos_by_lc @MartellUSA @camicakescupcakes The soiree was held at one of Atl’s new exclusive hot spots @Nouveaubaratl and a slew of the couples family and friends were in attendance to celebrate the arrival of their new bundle of joy. Keke was showered with lots of love from her children, brothers, mother Lorna Wyatt. Keke’s sisters in Music Tiny Harris, Tamika Scott, Nicci Gilbert, Kissie Lee, Sarah Stokes, YouTube Sensation BLove, Mara Hall, Shekinah Jo, Darlene McCoy , Juicy from Rickey Smiley Morning Show, R&B singer Trey ( from the hit group Ar'mon & Trey), many more came out to celebrate with The gorgeous mom-to-be-again… Thanks @hotlantasigns @jp_agency #alwaysoverthetopevents #efavorllc #moskatolife #kekewyatt
How sweet!
@fashionbombdaily On the Scene! @thatshekinah @majorgirl @msjuicyrsms @niccigilbert and more came out to celebrate @keke_wyatt ‘s new baby at her baby shower! Swipe for more pix c/o @freddyoart . Congrats to #kekewyatt and family! #instafashion #style #instastyle #fashionbombdaily #celebritystyle #fashion #missjuicybaby #shekinah #tiny #atlanta
Tiny Harris, Ms. Juicy and some other familiar faces were at the celebration. Hit the flip to see it.
