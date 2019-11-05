10th Seed Celebration: Keke Wyatt Has Surprise Winter Wonderland Baby Shower [Photos]

Keke Wyatt Gets A Surprise Baby Shower For 10th Baby

Issa baby celebration! It’s almost time for Keke Wyatt and her hubby Zackariah David to welcome their first child together and Keke’s 10th so friends surprised them with a baby shower. We know from the blue Winter Wonderland theme that KeKe is expecting a baby boy.

Last November, Keke married Zakariah David, just a few months after giving birth to her 9th child with her ex-husband. Keke’s tribe are excited for her growing family, she says they surprised her with a shower for the baby boy.

My manager @draecrenshaw tells me I’m getting honored at an event but I walk into a Surprise Baby Shower🤗 WOW… THANK U To everyone involved.

How sweet!

