Mormon Mom And 8-Month-Old Twins Among 9 Americans Killed In Ambush In Mexico

9 Americans Killed In Ambush In Mexico

There’s sad news coming out of the Mexican state of Sonora today concerning nine American citizens, three of whom were Mormon mothers. NBC News reports that at least nine American citizens, including a mother of seven and her 8-month-old twins, were killed in a roadside ambush on a highway.

Family members connected to the victims told NBC News that three vehicles were attacked and set on fire by gunmen believed to have ties to organized crime.

All nine of those killed were American citizens living in La Mora, an agricultural community descended from Mormon settlers that is about 70 miles south of the Arizona border.

Relatives report that Rhonita Miller a 30-year-old mom of 7, and her 8-month-old twins, Titus and Tiana, as well as two of her older children, Howard Miller, 12, and Krystal Miller, 10 died in the ambush.

The nightmarish assault also took the lives of Christina Marie Langford Johnson, 29; Dawna Langford, 43; Trevor Langford, 11; and Rogan Langford, 2. One of the survivors, a 7-month-old girl was found unharmed on the floor of an SUV riddled in bullets. It’s believed that her mother put the child’s car seat on the floor to save her life.

Harrowing stories are coming out of the attack including one surrounding 13-year-old Devin Langford, 13, who was uninjured in the assault and hid his injured siblings in bushes before looking for help. The teen reportedly walked 14 miles to safety.

Authorities believe the women were caught in the crosshairs of a Mexican mafia battle.

“From what I understand, mafia from Chihuahua state, competing mafia from Chihuahua — we’re from eastern Sonora — they had come in and basically went into all-out battle,” Miller told NBC News. “These women were somehow caught up in the middle of it, but also murdered in cold blood.”

The news has set OFF Deranged Dorito and he’s offering assistance to Mexico in “cleaning out the monsters” of the drug cartels.

This is all such sad, sad, news.

This story is still developing, we’ll keep you posted on updates.