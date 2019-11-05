Take Them D’s Out That Bih…. Tiffany Pollard Has Implants Removed On “Botched” [VIDEO]

Tiffany Pollard Returns To “Botched” After Bout With Breast Implant Illness

Were you watching the Season 6 return of “Botched” on E! Monday night? If not, you missed out on Tiffany Pollard, aka New York of VH1’s “Flavor Of Love,” “I Love New York” and a few other spinoffs. Pollard returned to “Botched” surgeons Dr Terry Dubrow and Dr Paul Nassif complaining about breast implant illness (BII) in the show’s season six premiere. The reality star originally visited the E! reality show in 2015 to have Dr. Nassif repair her botched nose and Dr. Dubrow fix her botched boob job, but after suffering from what she described as “99%” of the symptoms of breast implant illness, or BII, including headaches, nausea and anxiety, Pollard was back for more help.

The doctors opted to extract the silicone implants completely because they feared they were triggering a host of nasty side effects.

Watch a clip from the show below:

Does this scare you to even consider breast implants?

Pollard definitely kept a positive attitude about the ordeal, even posting on social media about her decision.