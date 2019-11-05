Live From The Staples Center: DAZN Announces “Countdown To KSI vs. Logan Paul 2” Fight Night Special (Exclusive)

DAZN To Livestream Countdown To Logan Paul vs. KSI Rematch On Saturday

In preparation for Saturday’s highly-anticipated rematch between YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI, DAZN has announced it will livestream a COUNTDOWN TO KSI VS. LOGAN PAUL 2, a three-hour fight night special set to take place at the Staples Center.

The countdown begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. on November 9 and will stream live for free on DAZN’s YouTube channel, Twitter, and Twitch channel. COUNTDOWN TO KSI VS. LOGAN PAUL 2 will also be distributed on KSI and Logan Paul’s YouTube channels, reaching an audience of more than 40 million subscribers.

The fight night pre-show will be hosted by DAZN’s Pat McAfee, lightweight phenom Ryan Garcia and YouTube personality Adam Saleh and feature a stacked lineup from both the sports and YouTube communities. The special Grand arrival interviews from DAZN’s “Black Carpet” will be conducted by Melissa Pfeister, while Impaulsive Podcast co-host Mike Maljak and boxing personality Radio Rahim will provide coverage from inside the arena and within both fighter camps. Rob Perez of The Action Network will provide gambling insights throughout the evening.

“There is a genuine, schoolyard-fight animosity between KSI and Logan Paul,” said Logan Swaim, DAZN Executive Producer. “It’s our job in the hours before the event to bring together the most relevant personalities across the internet to explain the backstory to fans and drive interest in the night’s main event.”

The pre-fight special will also feature interviews with some of the biggest influencers in attendance while Maljak and Rahim continue to provide viewers a with glimpse into pre-fight preparations for both Youtube sensations. The special will stream live until KSI and Logan Paul make their approach to the ring for the main event.

This fight serves as a rematch for the first event back in August of 2018, when KSI and Logan Paul squared off in an amateur boxing match in front of a sold-out crowd in Manchester, England. Following the majority draw, both parties agreed to meet again as licensed professional boxers, which leads us to the big night on November 9 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The event will be streamed live exclusively as part of the action-packed Fight Season on DAZN.

Check out a full list of events leading up Logan Paul and KSI’s rematch down below: