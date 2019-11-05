This Video Of Trey Songz And Megan Thee Stallion Has Sparked A Serious Debate Over Consent And Predatory Behavior

Fair To Criticize Trigga?

If you’ve been following Trey Songz and Megan Thee Stallion’s stories then you know they have been spending some time hanging out, especially during the Halloween festivities. Trey was out with Meg and her bestie Jordyn Woods in a viral video that had people speculation in the midst of rumors that the rapper was single.

Things went left when a video of their party night spread across the internet. In the video, Megan was sitting down in a vehicle while Trey was asking her to drive the boat i.e. taking another shot of liquor. Meg is pushing the bottle away while her friends are coaxing her on. Many watch the video and think that she is intoxicated which, we aren’t going to speculate about.

not meg crashed da boat. pic.twitter.com/7Z9IZoNIpU — glo grl. (@demondoII) November 1, 2019

The debate though sprung up because many see a video of Trey (who is a decade older than Megan) trying to get her to drink more when she clearly wants to. In his defense, he does seem to relent when she says no, but her friends act like she should still be drinking.

What we’re looking at is a gross misunderstanding of consent and bodily agency here as it’s wild that so many people think it’s okay for a woman to drink beyond her comfort when she doesn’t want to.

All of this has blown the hell up into a wild debate online about Trey, Megan, her friends and predatorily behavior.

I’ve been seeing people say that Trey Songz was forcing Meg to drink and bringing up the old stuff between him and Keke saying he that he sexually intimidated her. Pls relax. https://t.co/dLteDpOyV5 — Jemima Sara 🎃 (@JemmaSara) November 3, 2019

What do you think? Sound off.