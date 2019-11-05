Halloween Dummy: California Teacher Suspended For Wearing Blackface Common Costume

Another year, another dummy…

Teacher Suspended For Wearing Blackface Common Costume

A teacher in California might be out of a job for a (surprise, surprise) BLACKFACE Halloween costume. CNN reports that an unnamed Milpitas High School teacher donned blackface to portray rapper Common for Halloween.

The costume consisted of a turtleneck and black jacket and the teacher rapping lyrics like,

“Opportunities limitless, possibilities senseless, what will you do? Millions of people, not enough to eat, what will we do? With AI, Microsoft technology, the future is up to you, you can do it. With AI. The future will blow your mind!”

A video went viral of the costume and immediate action was taken.

Milpitas High’s Principal Francis Rojas and MUSD Superintendent Cheryl Jordan said in a statement that the teacher, who has not been named, was suspended and now is under investigation for the “disparaging” act.

“In a school community where we welcome learners and families from over 50 languages who represent cultures and religions throughout the world, and where our long-standing neighborhood, Sunnyhills, was established as the first city in the nation for planned integration, it hurts to know that this type of cultural insensitivity and lack of cultural awareness still hovers in the background,” reads the statement given to CNN.

What. A. Mess.

What do YOU think about another person wearing blackface for Halloween???