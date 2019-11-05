Exclusive: Phaedra Parks Representing Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed In Divorce

Phaedra Parks Representing Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed In Divorce Case

Former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed has tapped “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks to rep him in his divorce from former beauty queen Sarah Elizabeth Langford-Reed, BOSSIP has learned.

Parks – a longtime Atlanta attorney – will represent the Peach state city’s 56th mayor in his divorce case from Langford-Reed, the former Miss District of Columbia USA 2005, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Langford-Reed filed for divorce from the two-term mayor in September, saying the marriage was irretrievably broken and that there was no hope for reconciliation.

The pair had been married since 2014 and share a five-year-old daughter, Maria. Langford-Reed said that she and the child still live in the family home and asked the judge for primary custody, child support and their assets split down the middle.

She also wants any debts accumulated during their union to be Reed’s responsibility, according to her divorce complaint.

Parks has not yet responded to the case on Reed’s behalf, but perhaps Parks, who endured a public divorce battle with Apollo Nida, can give Reed advice on how to handle a split in the public eye.

Langford-Reed is also being repped by a well known legal eagle, Randy Kessler, who was counsel for Nick Gordon in his wrongful death suit involving Bobbi Kristina Brown.

The judge has yet to rule on the case.